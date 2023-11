Popular and biggest South Indian actors Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati recently grabbed a lot of attention after pictures of them playing poker went viral on social media. Their pictures have left the internet divided and netizens have mixed reactions to the same. Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati were recently spotted at the launch of a new clubhouse in Hyderabad. The two handsome actors of the South were seen playing poker with other people. A city-based industrialist had invited both the actors for the launch of the clubhouse. Also Read - Pushpa 2 actor Fahadh Faasil to Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor: Celeb couples with a shocking age gap

A social media user shared Mahesh and Venkatesh's picture playing poker and wrote, "#MaheshBabu's pics viral across all social media. As you all know, negativity speads more fast and easily but the fact is that he is for opening the club, not to play it. Both Chinnodu & Peddodu are good at heart actually. Mahesh was seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, while Venkatesh sported a black shirt and sunglasses.

A look at the viral post of Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati

#MaheshBabu's pics viral across all social media. As you all know, negativity speads more fast and easily but the fact is that he is for opening the club, not to play it.

Both Chinnodu & Peddodu are good at heart actually.#MaheshBabu?#Venkatesh pic.twitter.com/WfCFskLjxX — V (@Vidya18) November 5, 2023

As per reports, Mahesh's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has given away her first salary from a commercial to a charity. Sitara also launched the lookbook for a collection named after her in Hyderabad, along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni. According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara received Rs 1 crore as her first paycheck.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is preparing for Guntur Kaaram which is directed by Tri Vikram. The film is all set to release on Sankranti 2024. The film also stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary. On the other side, Venkatesh Daggubati will Saindhav which is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will release in Sankranti 2024.