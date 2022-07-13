Popular South actor is known for his acting skills and has managed to win millions of hearts with his exceptional performances. South Indian actor Mahesh's every film proves to be a blockbuster hit. But, do you know that Mahesh Babu cannot read or write in Telugu? You might be thinking, then how the handsome South star delivers lines in Telugu with such so much ease? Well, we will tell you how Mahesh Babu learns his lines and delivers a seeti-maar performance in Telugu films? Also Read - Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu to clash at the box office in 2023?

During the promotions of in 2015, Mahesh Babu revealed that he just listens to the director and recites his lines. According to the reports by IndiaGlitz, Mahesh Babu revealed that he can speak Telugu fluently as he stated that he is blessed with a good memory. The reason why the actor could not learn Telugu is that his schooling happened in Chennai.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He also has joined hands with for a film. Reportedly, the actor will play a hitherto unseen character in the film.