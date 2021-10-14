Mahesh Babu CONFIRMS his next big project is with SS Rajamouli; also spills the beans on his Bollywood entry

has made a big announcement about his upcoming mega project. And fans will be elated to know that the Telugu superstar is all set to work with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is known delivering mammoth hits. Not just that, but Mahesh has also spilled the beans on his much-awaited entry in Bollywood. Also Read - Is this a JOKE? Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit to this INSANE amount and makers agree?

When Mahesh was asked about his Bollywood debut, he went on to talk about his upcoming film which will be made in all languages and directed by SS Rajamouli. "I have always wanted to do the right film at the right time if it was a Hindi film. And I think the time is now… my next is with SS Rajamouli sir (director of Baahubali) and that will be in all languages," he said while making the huge announcement.

Expressing his happiness over the widespread fandom, Mahesh said that his fans are his biggest strength, while he thinks being humble allows growth. "If you think you know it all, you stop growing," he said.

He further talked about why he loves to work in the South Indian movie industry. He explained that he is a South Indian and that movies are made with their own sensibilities and native appeal, which is the most important thing to denote multiple cultures. "I would change nothing about it," Mahesh affirmed.

The excited fans are waiting for more details regarding the same to be out. Well, as of now there isn't much information regarding this, but it is believed that Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli would soon make an official announcement.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie with Parasuram stars as the female lead. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the movie is touted to be a political drama, which is slated for release during Sankranthi 2022.

(With IANS Inputs)