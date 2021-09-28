Mahesh Babu fans are upset with 'Prince of Tollywood' for THIS reason

enjoys a loyal fanbase across the global. While his admirers have always praised his down to earth and humble nature, the actor's latest ad has upset his followers. The fans are not happy with the Prince Of Tollywood promoting a tobacco brand and have expressed their unhappiness on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more Top South actresses who are calling the shots and working on their own terms

#MaheshWithPanBaharElaichi This Is Not Elachi or Jeera Etc..It's Gutka. A Star Hero WhatMessage ToPeople&Fans It Means Buy A Gutka Get Free Cancer.And Also his Earning A Lot Of Money of Other Why This AD.@urstrulyMahesh

PanBaharNotElachi-It's Gutka

RoyalStagNotSoda- It's Whisky pic.twitter.com/v4JdcbCwb3 — GIRI (@itzgirii) September 28, 2021

Ee tag #MaheshWithPanBaharElaichi Trending lo undenti ? — TorchBearer Designs ? (@Torchbearer_143) September 28, 2021

When i see my name in Trending List

???????????@PanBaharElaichi ke ad mein @urstrulyMahesh #MaheshWithPanBaharElaichi pic.twitter.com/hDJQoBCUgy — Mahesh Singh Deshwal ?? (@Maheshdeshwal08) September 28, 2021

Yedi vadalademo #MaheshWithPanBaharElaichi these stars shud re-think which brands they r endorsing or promoting... Veey bad decision @urstrulyMahesh — KN (@krishna_2212) September 28, 2021

Disgusting trend, surrogate advertising on Twitter ?#MaheshWithPanBaharElaichi — Dr (@ompsychiatrist) September 28, 2021

I really don't know why and who is Trending this Tag !!

It's not @urstrulyMahesh fans for sure ! ?#MaheshWithPanBaharElaichi #SarkaruVaariPaata and pic.twitter.com/hGLpl5jFai — ? (@Raj_617) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Talking about the film, it is produced by Mahesh Babu’s home production GMB Entertainment along with Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus . Parasuram, who is known for films like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha to name a few is directing it with Thaman composing the music. PS Vinod has been hired as the director of photography. The film also stars in a lead role and will hit the screens in January 2022 during the festive weekend of Makar Sankranthi. The film will lock horns with 's Bheemla Nayak and and 's Radhe Shyam at the ticket windows. Also Read - Bollywood Vs Hollywood Vs Kollywood: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to clash with THESE two biggies during the Diwali weekend at the box office