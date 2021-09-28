Mahesh Babu fans are upset with 'Prince of Tollywood' for THIS reason

Mahesh Babu enjoys a loyal fanbase across the global. While his admirers have always praised his down to earth and humble nature, the actor's latest ad has upset his followers. The fans are not happy with the Prince Of Tollywood promoting a tobacco brand and have expressed their unhappiness on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more Top South actresses who are calling the shots and working on their own terms
Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Talking about the film, it is produced by Mahesh Babu’s home production GMB Entertainment along with Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus . Parasuram, who is known for films like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha to name a few is directing it with Thaman composing the music. PS Vinod has been hired as the director of photography. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in a lead role and will hit the screens in January 2022 during the festive weekend of Makar Sankranthi. The film will lock horns with Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam at the ticket windows. Also Read - Bollywood Vs Hollywood Vs Kollywood: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to clash with THESE two biggies during the Diwali weekend at the box office
