Mahesh Babu is right now biggest superstars in the Telugu industry. He is the only star who has yet not made his Bollywood debut. Apart from being the biggest superstar, Mahesh Babu is a family man. The actor is today celebrating his 19th wedding anniversary with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and the star dropped an adorable picture of them where she is seen kissing him on his cheek where the Guntur Kaaram actor is seen explaining how life has been with her. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared the picture on their 19th wedding anniversary and wrote, "Here’s to us: partners in love, laughter, and all of life’s beautiful moments! Happy anniversary NSG". Also Read - Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's dance video goes VIRAL; netizens call her a born star

Namrata is all hearts and is still madly and deeply in love with Mahesh Babu, she dropped the comment on his post affirming she loves him today and forever. These two are just adorable nah! Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and more South Indian actors and their beautiful real life partners

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005 and after 19 years their relationship is intact and how. They truly are big-time couple goals for their fans. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata has been his biggest supporter in his journey, she quit his acting career after her marriage and since then she dedicated her life to her family. And just look at how beautifully she has shaped her life. Also Read - Jai HanuMan: Prasanth Varma wants Mahesh Babu on board as THIS character in the Teja Sajja film

Mahesh Babu and Namrata often leave their fans in awe of them by posting some lovey-dovey and adorable pictures of them. And today is a special day, and hence this post is extra special. Namrata had selflessly devoted herself to her family and personal commitments after marriage with Mahesh Babu despite having a successful career in Bollywood.