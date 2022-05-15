recently made a statement at Adivi Sesh's Major trailer launch, which has sparked a debate. When asked about his plans to star in Bollywood films, the actor stated that 'Bollywood cannot afford' him. Despite the fact that the statement has been taken out of context, social media is buzzing with conversations about the same subject. Now, netizens are brutally trolling Mahesh Babu for promoting a pan masala brand by taking a dig at his controversial remark. Also Read - With Sarkaru Vaari Paata CRUMBLING at the box office, check out Brahmotsavam, Spyder and 8 more HUGE FLOPS of Mahesh Babu

Last year, Mahesh Babu was a part of a campaign with a pan masala brand along with Tiger Shroff. Netizens have now unearthed the said campaign to troll Mahesh Babu on the same. "Bollywood can't afford Mahesh Babu but pan masala can," one Twitter user wrote and then many followed suit.

I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards? @Its_CineHub

#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #PrithvirajChauhan pic.twitter.com/ymuv2Vw1oi — J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) May 12, 2022

A Pan Masala Company Can Afford @urstrulyMahesh but Bollywood Cannot ?? — Sourav Gupta (@SouravGupta09) May 14, 2022

@urstrulyMahesh bollywood can't afford u but pan masala brand does ??? pic.twitter.com/CI7Lkqij1d — SAMBIT ASH ?? (@SAMBITASH2) May 11, 2022

"I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don't want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here. I've always imagined making films here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn't be more pleased," is what the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor stated at the event.

Mahesh Babu's fans defend his statement, claiming that he has always given the same response, which is now being exaggerated. "If a person doesn't want to work in a certain space, why do we have to assume that the person doesn't respect them?", one of his fans wrote. "Why do we have to draw controversy from every other statement by the actors", another one wrote.