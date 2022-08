Mahesh Babu's new look has created a stir on social media. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor is currently holidaying in the Swiss Alps with his family. And Mahesh Babu's wife, former actress, Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture that has become the talk of the social media town. Mahesh Babu has always been a heartthrob. He enjoys a massive female fan following and is still one of the most desirable actors in the country. Usually, Mahesh Babu sports a clean-shaven look. But this time, fans are going gaga over his mustache and beard look. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu ready for Hindi film debut with SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's breakup and more

Mahesh Babu's new look

The picture that Namrata Shirodkar shared on her gram features herself alongside Mahesh Babu. In the picture, we see the handsome hunk actor in short stubble and mustache. He is seen in a grey zipper hoodie and pants. Namrata has her back to the camera. Mahesh Babu is talking to someone on his phone. They are on the streets of scenic Switzerland. The stunning picture is clicked by none other than his son, Gautam Ghattamaneni. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the post, saying, "our in-house paparazzi! @gautamghattamaneni." Mahesh Babu is getting heaps of praises for his look. Check Namrata's post here:

Fans compare Mahesh Babu to John Wick

Mahesh Babu's handsomeness is one of the most talked about things in entertainment news today. And guess what? His bearded and mustached look is being compared to Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. There’s a slight resemblance, tbh. Fans are also speculating whether Mahesh Babu is going to sport this look in his next film, SSMB 28. A couple of fans also noticed that he has lost weight. Namrata’s sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented on her post and said, “Omg look at Mahesh.” Check out the reactions here:

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife informed y'all that Mahesh Babu is likely to make his Bollywood debut soon. He is in talks for SS Rajamouli film, sources informed. For the unversed, earlier, Mahesh Babu had said that Bollywood cannot afford him.