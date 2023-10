Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's movie has been making news since it was announced. The Telugu superstar will be seen in a spy film, which is also a jungle adventure. The film will be produced by DVV Entertainment who bankrolled RRR. It is being rumoured that even Warner Bros will come on board for the film. While Mahesh Babu fans are looking forward to Guntur Karam which comes in theatres on Sankranthi 2024, the superstar is working out diligently to get an international look for SS Rajamouli's movie. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun to Jawan actress Nayanthara: South Indian stars and their infamous controversies

Mahesh Babu flaunts his ripped body for SS Rajamouli's film

The superstar has captioned it, "Nothing is ever black & white when it comes to hard work... shaping it up!!" It seems Mahesh Babu has enlisted the services of Simon Waterson for the body transformation. He is the trainer of Daniel Craig aka James Bond. We know that the star possesses one of the best bodies in Hollywood. The superstar is working with Heath Matthews who is a Hollywood-based sports physiotherapist for his new body. Given the success of RRR globally, Mahesh Babu and team want to ensure that even their film is upto Hollywood level.

Will Mahesh Babu go shirtless in the SS Rajamouli film?

We know that SS Rajamouli always presents his heroes with that extra dose of machismo. From Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the Baahubali films, and Ram Charan - Jr NTR in RRR, we have seen perfectly chiseled, beefed and oiled bodies on screen. Mahesh Babu is known for his perfect visuals, especially his handsome face. In the past, he wanted to get abs for 1-Nenokkadine but stopped as he felt it affected the shape of his face.

The father of SS Rajamouli, Vijayendra Prasad has written the script of the spy film. They plan to shoot in the jungles of Africa. They are yet to finalise on the heroine for the project. There are rumours that Jenna Ortega might come on board for the film. The movie is said to be inspired by the tale of Lord Hanuman who hunted the Sanjeevani herb in the mountains of Himalayas. Mahesh Babu will also be looking for something on that lines. SS Rajamouli is a fan of the Indian Jones movies and aspires to make something similar!