Mahesh Babu currently has SSMB28 lined up. A few days ago, the makers of the film announced that the movie will hit the big screens on 28th April 2023. While of course, the actor's fans are eagerly waiting for SSMB28, they are also keen on Mahesh Babu's film with SS Rajamouli. We all know that Rajamouli gets the best out of his actors, and makes them pan-India stars. So, for the filmmaker's movie, Mahesh Babu is taking the Prabhas way.

According to reports, and SS Rajamouli's film will start rolling next year, and reportedly, the actor has already started the shooting of SSMB28. A few days ago, a picture shared by fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens hinted that Mahesh Babu has started prepping up for his physical transformation for the Rajamouli movie.

Now, BollywoodLife has come to know that the actor has decided to take the Prabhas way. During the shooting of the franchise, for nearly four to five years, just worked on the film with Rajamouli. He didn't take up any other projects and solely concentrated on Baahubali.

According to our sources, Mahesh Babu is also planning the same. Before he starts shooting for SS Rajamouli’s movie, he is planning to wrap up all his work commitments and only concentrate on the film.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s movie will be a pan-India film, and it will mark the actor’s Bollywood debut. While a few months ago, Mahesh Babu had stated that Bollywood can’t afford him, now it will be interesting to watch him in a movie that will also target the Hindi market on a huge scale.

It is not yet known whether which actress will be roped in for the movie. It will be interesting to see if Rajamouli will cast a Bollywood actress like he did in RRR (Alia Bhatt) or if a big name from the down South will be roped in for the movie. Let’s wait and watch.