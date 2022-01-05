Mahesh Babu is all praises for Allu Arjun's Pushpa, calls it 'raw, rustic and brutally honest'

and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is a blockbuster. The Telugu version did very well at the box office, and the Hindi dubbed version of the movie has also collected big moolah. A lot of celebs have praised the film and even netizens are impressed with the movie. Recently, also wrote some really good things about the film on Twitter. The Ane Nenu actor called the Allu Arjun starred 'raw, rustic and brutally honest'. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda secretly holiday in Goa; viral pics expose the rumoured couple – View Here

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart."

He further wrote, "@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you're a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial . Proud of you guys!"

.@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you’re a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

Allu Arjun replied to Mahesh Babu and wrote, "Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled."

Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled ? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 5, 2022

There have been reports that Pushpa was first offered to Mahesh Babu but he rejected it. However, while talking to PTI, had revealed, “The story I narrated to Mahesh Babu was also based on red sander smuggling but that was a while ago. Once I came out of the project, I wrote a different story. I wanted the character attitude. And with Mahesh Babu, I couldn’t make him cool. He is very fair. So, the backdrop was the same but the story is different.”

Pushpa – The Rise: Part 1 also stars and the movie marked his Telugu debut. Part two of the film titled Pushpa: The Rule will start rolling soon, and the makers are planning to release it in December this year.

Talking about Mahesh Babu’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata which also stars in the lead role. Directed by Parasuram, the movie is slated to release on 1st April 2022.