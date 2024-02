Mahesh Babu may bid adieu to public appearances and huge social gatherings for the coming two years. Yes, this is certainly not good news for the south actor's fans, but as per a recent report, there's a strong possibility that this might turn out to be true. According to media reports, the actor might have to take this difficult step because of RRR and Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli. Mahesh will soon star in Rajamouli's upcoming film, and it is because of the film that the actor has to stay away from media glare for a good two years. Also Read - Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara falls prey to cyber crime; actor files case

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Mahesh Babu gets a kiss from wife Namrata Shirodkar on their 19th wedding anniversary

Mahesh Babu makes a big sacrifice for SS Rajamouli's upcoming new movie

As per media reports, Mahesh Babu is currently undergoing physical transformation for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film. He is spending maximum time in the gym and is focusing on his strict diet plan. It is being stated that an international trainer has been hired for Mahesh Babu's physique. The report further suggests that apart from Mahesh Babu's body, even his looks will be molded according to the requirements of Rajamouli's film. He may need to experiment with his hair, which is another reason Rajamouli doesn't want Mahesh Babu to be exposed in the media. This is also a great PR gimmick to generate curiosity about Rajamouli's upcoming film. Considering the shoot of the film hasn't started and Rajamouli takes at least more than a year to complete the film, it is safe to predict that Mahesh Babu has to stay away from media or any social gathering where his look can be exposed. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's dance video goes VIRAL; netizens call her a born star

Trending Now

Not much is known about Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's upcoming project. However, it is said that the film may be an adventure thriller. It's said to be a genre which is even new for the Babuvali director. All hopes of Mahesh Babu are certainly pinned on this film as his last few films have unfortunately failed to keep up with people's expectations.