and are celebrating 17 years of togetherness as man and wife today. The two lovebirds met on the day of the mahurat shot of their first film, Vamsi. It was love at first sight for both of them. However, Namrata and Mahesh kept their feelings to themselves. It is said that throughout the filming of their movie, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar spent a lot of time together. And by the film wrap, the two had started dating each other. The two lovebirds tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 2005. And today, they are celebrating 17 years of the wedding day. On the special occasion, Namrata has shared a mushy post and the secret to her marital bliss.

Namrata Shirodkar shared the most beautiful collage video of their pictures together and wished her dearest actor husband on their wedding anniversary. The best part of the video is that it begins their wedding pictures. Sharing the recipe for marriage, Namrata wrote, "My little marriage recipe : Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! Love you with all my being." Check out Namrata's wish for Mahesh Babu here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

The Bharat Ane Nenu actor also wished his gorgeous wife with a gorgeous family portrait. "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love," he captioned the post. We love how he is minimalistic yet romantic with his birthday wish. Namrata dropped a lot of hearts on the post. Check out Mahesh Babu's wish for Namrata here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He is gearing up for Sarkaru Vaari Paata with . He is also producing a biopic on late martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan called Major. It stars Adivi Sesh.