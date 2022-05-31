Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars of all time in Telugu cinema though his stardom outside of the Telugu film industry does remain an untested commodity unlike that of some of his peers. Similarly, his father, Krishna, is also remembered as one of the biggest stars of all time in the Telugu states. In fact, outside of these states, not many are aware of how popular Krishna was in his heydays among the Telugu audience, his stardom even rivalling that of what son Mahesh Babu enjoys now. Well, today is Krishna's birthday, and on the occasion of his special day, son Mahesh Babu has penned the most heartfelt note from one superstar to another. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 6 Indian actresses suffered severe health issues

Mahesh Babu wishes father Krishna a happy birthday

Taking to his official Instagram handle, wrote: “Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you,” followed by a heart and two hug emojis, the love and reverence he feels for his father, Krishna, more than evident through his words. Check out Mahesh Babu's Instagram post for his father's birthday below: Also Read - NTR 30: Is Sonali Bendre a part of the Jr NTR, Koratala Siva movie? The Borken News actress REVEALS all

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata fails to make an impact

Mahesh Babu's last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, took a rollicking start at the box office, but fell away drastically after that, the negative reviews and mixed word-of-mouth playing spoilsport big time. The Mahesh Babu and starrer, directed by Parasuram, had a pretty steep decline from day 2 onwards, and though it dodn't flop out right, the movie did incur some losses for its distributors. Director Trivikram Srinivas is collaborating with Mahesh on the latter's next film. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh-Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat Dada's bond will be missed and these pics are proof