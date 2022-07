If you thought Bollywood has been going through a horrible phase at the box office, then you've seen nothing yet as the Telugu film industry has been ruling the roost this year when it comes to delivering one flop after another, including some big films that ended up being massive disasters like Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. At least, the Bollywood biggies haven't tanked so badly despite flopping. In fact, it has come to light that certain biggies like Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, aren't the clean hits they are being perceived to be. Also Read - Project K: Disha Patani OPENS Up about working with Prabhas; reveals how he treated her on the sets

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce secretary slams Telugu heroes

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Mutyala Ramesh has come down heavily on big Telugu heroes, slamming them for their "fake collections and high remunerations", no doubt taking a dig at , , , , and , whose fees keep increasing, but their collections either keep falling or fake numbers are reported. "Only heroes are happy with their high remunerations and fake collections. All other stakeholders are suffering," were his exact words.

OTT window being cited as another major reason behind flops

Mutyala Ramesh has also cited how OTT is ruining several exhibitors (theatres owners) and distributors, a sentiment echoed by exhibitors sector chairman T.S. Ram Prasad. Both have appealed to producers to extend the window of their films' OTT releases, with some biggies making their way so soon on digital platforms, no doubt due to their poor performance in theatres.