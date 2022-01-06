Mahesh Babu recently watched and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The actor took to Twitter to praise the film. He tweeted, “@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart.” The actor further wrote, “@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you’re a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial . Proud of you guys!” Allu Arjun thanked for the praises and wrote, “Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled.” Also Read - Trending South News today: Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; Mahesh Babu heaps praises for Allu Arjun's Pushpa and more

While of course fans of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are happy to see this Twitter exchange between both the actors, fans of Rashmika are upset as the Ane Nenu actor didn’t mention her in his tweet. A Twitter user wrote, “Rashmika ni mention cheyle enti bro?” Another user tweeted, “Huge disrespect from you!! Didn't even mentioned about female lead.” One user questioned, “Why hatred on Rash??” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Trending OTT News today: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan release date out, Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa to stream on OTT platform and more

Rashmika ni mention cheyle enti bro? ? pic.twitter.com/GXnuIVdGIQ — Muthayyab Ali™️ (@immali14) January 4, 2022

Huge disrespect from you!! Didn't even mentioned about female lead — Aths ? (@Athira87167184) January 4, 2022

It is quite surprising to see that Mahesh Babu didn’t mention Rashmika. The two had worked together in the 2020 release Sarileru Neekevvaru which was a blockbuster at the box office. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 19: Allu Arjun's film surpasses week 2 collection, to collect big moolah as biggies get postponed

Rashmika, who is regarded as the National Crush, is being praised for her performance in Pushpa. Her track Saami Saami has received a great response and on social media, people are making multiple videos on the hook step of the song.

This year, Rashmika will also be making her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The actress also has Goodbye lined up which stars as the male lead.