Mahesh Babu praises Allu Arjun's Pushpa; gets trolled as he forgets to mention Rashmika Mandanna – Read Tweets

Recently, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to praise Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. However, he forgot to mention Rashmika in his tweets and that's what the actor is being trolled on social media.