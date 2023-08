Mahesh Babu has defended his frequent trips abroad with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their family, emphasizing that he shares his holiday experiences on Instagram for the enjoyment of everyone. Earlier this month, Mahesh Babu and his family, including wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Sitara and Gautam, celebrated the actor's 48th birthday in Scotland. Also Read - After Pooja Hegde, cinematographer PS Vinod walks out of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram

During a recent event in Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu was asked about his frequent foreign vacations with his family, and according to an India Today report, he responded with a noteworthy statement. Also Read - Sitara Ghattamaneni rings in her birthday with family; Mahesh Babu's daughter wins hearts with thoughtful gesture

There has been a lot of confusion about Guntur Kaaram and its release. Many from the film fraternity have commented that Mahesh should reduce his frequency of family vacations to complete the film as soon as possible. When questioned about his frequent appearances at the airport and his consecutive family trips, Mahesh Babu remarked, "Do you find them interesting or are you jealous? I go on trips regularly and share them on Instagram with everyone. I'm aware of the comments. Whenever there is a break between shooting schedules or when my children have holidays, we go on trips as a family. I also believe that people derive pleasure and happiness from my photos. I don't know, and I can't be certain if people would feel jealous. I don't see why others shouldn't appreciate me going on vacations." Also Read - Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates her earnings from ad film to charity

Reactions to Mahesh's statement were swift. A fan shared the clip on Twitter and commented, "This one video is a fitting response to those few media outlets that spread negative news about Mahesh Babu."

Another person tweeted, "When and how many vacations he goes on is none of your business. People get overly possessive about their favorite stars. Get a real job." Appreciating the actor's response, a fan also wrote, “Mahesh anna's (brother) swag (heart on fire emoji).”

As for Mahesh Babu and his family's recent holidays, they enjoyed a trip to the UK in July-August, with Namrata sharing glimpses of their travels to London and Scotland on Instagram. They also had a memorable Europe trip in March-April, with pictures shared by both Namrata and her extended family. Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is scheduled for release in January 2024.