Mahesh Babu reviews Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story and here's what he has to say

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and 's Love Story, which released on September 24, is garnering praises and love from the audience across the globe. While the film is earning big bucks at the domestic and international markets, has watched the film and praised the cast and crew for delivering a winner. The Maharshi actor praised director Sekhar Kammula and actor Naga Chaitanya as he wrote, "#LoveStory@sekharkammula pulls all the right strings... delivers a knockout film!! @chay_akkineni comes of age as an actor, a game-changer for him... What a performance!!"

@pawanch19.. you'll be hearing a lot more of him... what a music score... Just sensational! Heard he's a disciple of @arrahman.. Rahman sir, you'll be proud of him.

Showering praises over the leading lady Sai Pallavi, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "@Sai_Pallavi92 sensational as always... does the lady have any bones??? Haven't seen anyone dance like this ever on screen!!! Moves like a dream." With love coming from all around the corner, we are sure Love Story will be a game-changer for all the people associated with the film.

The music of the film is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. It also features Easwari Rao, Devayani, and Rajeev Kanakula and others in pivotal roles.