The RRR teaser which releases recently has been heaped with praise across all quarters, with industry insiders from all languages, the media and movie lovers all flooding social media with the choicest of accolades. However, among them all, it's the leading man of Director S.S. Rajamouli's next movie, whose comment has stood out the most. We're talking about Telugu cinema's Prince. Mahesh Babu, who took to social media to lavish pearls of on the RRR teaser, especially reserving special mention for its visuals and what can be expected from the actual film