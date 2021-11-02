Mahesh Babu reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR teaser; heaps lavish praise on Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's film – check out his reaction

While everybody has loved the RRR teaser, it's Mahesh Babu who has been 'BLOWN AWAY' by it, and his lavish praise has already got us excited for his upcoming film with S.S. Rajamouli