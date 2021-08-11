After RRR, the blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for another mega-project. While the excitement and anticipation about this project is at its peak, the 'Prince Of Tollywood' has shared a huge update about this untitled venture, which makes our wait more harder. While talking to a portal, the Maharshi actor said that just like everyone even he is very curious about this project, which is special for him. He revealed that the film will not be something like Baahubali and said its too early to talk about this project.

Earlier while talking to an entertainment portal, writer Vijayendra Prasad said that he is trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space for this venture. The film is produced by KL Narayana and will go on floors in 2022. “I have said it several times that after the project with D V V Danayya, I will be collaborating with KL Narayana for my next starring Mahesh Babu,” Rajamouli had said in an interview with TV9.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Talking about the film, it is produced by Mahesh Babu’s home production GMB Entertainment along with Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus . Parasuram, who is known for films like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha to name a few is directing it with Thaman composing music. PS Vinod has been hired as the director of photography. The film also stars in a lead role and will hit the screens in January 2022 during the festive weekend on Sankranthi.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of RRR, which features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the screens on October 13.