Mahesh Babu currently has two films lined up. He is busy with the shooting of SSMB28 which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and after that, he will team up with SS Rajamouli for a pan-India film. There have been multiple reports about Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s movie. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt has been roped in for the film as the female lead and it will be her first project post-pregnancy. However, there’s no official announcement about it. Meanwhile, now, here’s one more report about the film that will surely make moviegoers excited. Also Read - Akshay Kumar only Bollywood star in Top 10 Most Popular Male Actor list; Vijay, Allu Arjun and others rule

and SS Rajamouli’s movie has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news for the past few months. Now, according to a report in Mirchi 9, Hollywood star and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor, , has been roped in to do an extended cameo in Mahesh and Rajamouli’s film. Also Read - After Adipurush Saif Ali Khan to lock horns with Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas' next?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Well, there’s no confirmation about Chris’ casting, but if the report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to see the Hollywood star in an SS Rajamouli film. Some reports also suggest that not just Chris Hemsworth, but other Hollywood actors might also be roped in for the film. Also Read - Not Naga Chaitanya but this superstar was first choice for Ye Maaya Chesave – the film where Chay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met and fell in love

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was reported that SS Rajamouli has signed with the American talent management agency, CAA, and there were speculations about whether he will be making his Hollywood debut soon. But, it looks like maybe he signed with CAA to collaborate with Hollywood artists.

In RRR, SS Rajamouli had roped in Olivia Morris, a British actress, to play one of the lead roles, and now, it looks like in his next we will get to watch Hollywood actors.

Rajamouli’s movie with Mahesh Babu will be a pan-India film just like the franchise and RRR. Moviegoers are already super excited about it.