Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid 19, shares health update; Anushka Shetty wishes him speedy recovery

The rise in Covid 19 cases is increasing day after day. many states have even announced partial lockdown. Despite getting double vaccinated there are many who are testing covid-19 positive but are recovering as it helps the virus. The latest celebrity to get infected with this deadly virus is south superstar . The actor shared the news on his social media. He took to his Instagram and wrote, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love. Mahesh Babu,"

As the superstar dropped the message of him testing positive for COVID19, his fans, well-wishers and loved ones wished him a speedy recovery including star . He commented on his health update post,'" Take care Mahesh garu.. wishing you a speedy recovery". While his wife 's sister and former actress too sent him love, " Get well soon Mahesh" with a heart emoticon. Jr NTR too wished the Anna a speedy recovery, " Get well soon Anna. Sending you strength and prayers.

Reportedly the Tollywood star was in Dubai and while his return he did his test and learnt about him testing positive for COVID 19. Earlier celebrities like , , , , , Shanaya Kapoor and many others have been tested Covid 19 positive. Mask up guys! Take very good care.