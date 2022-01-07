Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid 19, shares health update; Anushka Shetty wishes him speedy recovery

The rise in Covid 19 cases is increasing day after day. many states have even announced partial lockdown. Despite getting double vaccinated there are many who are testing covid-19 positive but are recovering as it helps the virus. The latest celebrity to get infected with this deadly virus is south superstar Mahesh Babu. The actor shared the news on his social media. He took to his Instagram and wrote, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love. Mahesh Babu," Also Read - Naagin 6: After Rubina Dilaik and Mahira Sharma, THIS actress' name crops up for the leading lady
As the superstar dropped the message of him testing positive for COVID19, his fans, well-wishers and loved ones wished him a speedy recovery including Baahubali star Anushka Shetty. He commented on his health update post,'" Take care Mahesh garu.. wishing you a speedy recovery". While his wife Namrata Shirodkar's sister and former actress Shilpa Shirodkar too sent him love, " Get well soon Mahesh" with a heart emoticon. Jr NTR too wished the Anna a speedy recovery, " Get well soon Anna. Sending you strength and prayers. Also Read - Will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora get married in 2022? Know their astrological predictions [EXCLUSIVE]
Reportedly the Tollywood star was in Dubai and while his return he did his test and learnt about him testing positive for COVID 19. Earlier celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Shanaya Kapoor and many others have been tested Covid 19 positive. Mask up guys! Take very good care. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan get massively trolled for not wearing seat belt; netizens say 'Where is RTO' – watch video
