Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said she gave away her first salary from a commercial to a charity. Along with the preview of a short film titled 'Princess' for a jewellery brand in which she had acted, Sitara also launched the look book for a collection named after her at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni. Also Read - Indira Devi last rites: Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati and more pay respects; Mahesh Babu holds his father's hand tight [View Pics]

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is interested in acting

Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. Sitara Ghattamaneni said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother. She said her father was very happy to see the signature jewellery collection being launched at Times Square, New York, and got emotional when he saw the advertising video. Also Read - Dance India Dance Telugu: Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara groove with contestants; fans have a meltdown [Watch]

Check out some of the pics from Sitara's ad shoot here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sitara ? (@sitaraghattamaneni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sitara ? (@sitaraghattamaneni)

"Both of us have been very encouraging for both our kids. We never push them and want them to do what they don't want. I think it is very organic for somebody like Sitara to want to do this because it makes her happy, and she enjoys it. I think she is happy doing it. Our kids have to be happy in whatever they do," Namrata said at the launch in Hyderabad. Also Read - Can Mahesh Babu speak Marathi? Wifey Namrata Shirodkar finally lets the cat out of the bag

Trending Now

Namrata Shirodkar talks about son Gautham's film industry aspirations

Namrata, meanwhile, added that their son Gautham might enter films, but is at present engaged in his higher studies. Namrata Shirodkar shared that it might take about seven more years for Gautham to enter in films. Gautham is just 16 years old and is studying abroad.

Namrata Shirodkar has been very supportive of Sitara's dreams and aspirations. She penned a heartfelt note when Sitara's ad was displayed at Times Square New York. The mother was boasting and feeling overjoyed and proud of her daughter's achievement at such a young age. Namrata wrote that words cannot express her happiness in seeing her daughter's dream come true.

Sitara has voiced Elsa in the Telugu dubbed version of Frozen 2. She has also made a special appearance in her father’s film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She featured in the Penny Song video. She also made an appearance on a dance reality show with her father. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Guntur Kaaram.

(With inputs from IANS).