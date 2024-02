Mahesh Babu has impressed the audience with his performance in Guntur Karam. The film released on January 12 and has won hearts. It is one of the best movies and the actor has been phenomenal with his acting. The actor has been quite vocal about things when it comes to his family. He is very close to his daughter Sitara. Also Read - Mahesh Babu gets a kiss from wife Namrata Shirodkar on their 19th wedding anniversary

Now, the actor has been very upset with the fake Instagram accounts being made in his daughter's name. He and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar have now taken action against the ones who have been making these accounts. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and more South Indian actors and their beautiful real life partners

Namrata took to social media to share that they have taken action against those responsible. She posted a note on social media and wrote, "Attention! This is @sitaraghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one"

The note was from the Madhapur police and team GMB.

Take a look:

Talking about Mahesh Babu, apart from him Guntur Karam also stars Sri Leela, Meenakshi Choudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay Ghosh and others.

The film is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner Harika and Haseen Creations.