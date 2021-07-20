Mahesh Babu's heartwarming birthday wish for daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni proves he's the most doting dad ever – view post

The Prince Of Tollywood, 's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is celebrating her 9th birthday today. While the little kid is already quite popular on social media due to her multiple skills, the Maharshi actor has wished his daughter in the cutest manner as he shared a beautiful pic of Sitara and wrote, "Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! @sitaraghattamaneni #SitaraTurns9." Well, we are sure that the cute child will get an amazing surprise from her father on this special day. Also Read - From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

On the professional front, The actor is currently busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Talking about the film, it is produced by Mahesh Babu’s home production GMB Entertainment along with Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus . Parasuram, who is known for films like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha to name a few is directing it with Thaman composing music. PS Vinod has been hired as the director of photography. The film also stars in a lead role and will hit the screens in January 2022 during the festive weekend on Sankranthi. Apart from this venture, the actor is also collaborating with Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli for his next project. The film is produced by KL Narayana and will go on floors in 2022. “I have said it several times that after the project with D V V Danayya, I will be collaborating with KL Narayana for my next starring Mahesh Babu,” Rajamouli had said in an interview with TV9. Also Read - Trending South news today: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's special treat for RRR fans, Allu Arjun to join Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada and more

So, are you excited for these biggies of Mahesh Babu? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Pitta Kathalu, Miss India, Cinema Bandi – 7 new-age Telugu films you can watch on Netflix this weekend