Mahesh Babu is going through a tough phase. After the demise of his elder brother, his mother Indira Devi has passed away. The family has shared an official statement. It reads: Shri Ghattamaneni Indira Devi , the wife of Superstar Krishna and mother of Superstar Mahesh Babu passed away today morning. Today from 9.00AM,her body will be kept at the Padmalaya studio for people to visit & later the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan. #IndiraDevi (sic). Mahesh Babu lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu in January 2022. He was suffering from a kidney-related disease. This is a double blow for the actor. Condolences are pouring in from the fraternity.

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ ?, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace.

Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss. — Bobby (@dirbobby) September 28, 2022

Very sad to know that #IndiraDevi garu passed away.. In this hour of grief, My heart felt condolences to super star #Krishna garu and @urstrulyMahesh

Om shanti ? — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) September 28, 2022

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his movie with SS Rajamouli. The movie is touted to be a big budget extravaganza. Mahesh Babu is undergoing a body transformation for the same. Of late, there was buzz that SS Rajamouli might rope in Thor superstar Chris Hemsworth for an extended cameo in the movie that might be shot in the jungles of Africa.

Mahesh Babu was a doting son to his mother. Indira Devi got married to superstar Krishna in the year 1967. They met on the sets of Saakshi. She has left behind her husband, and four children.