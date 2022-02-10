Mahesh Babu's nephew to play his younger version in Sarkaru Vaari Paata – deets inside

Telugu star is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also stars in the lead. And it would surprise fans to know that Mahesh Babu's nephew and son of actor and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Darshan, is all set to appear as Mahesh Babu's younger version in the film. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra’s Love Hostel first look out, Nagarjuna’s OTT debut buzz and more

"My younger son will be seen as Mahesh Babu's younger version in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. I am glad he is to portray his mama (uncle) in the movie", Sudheer said during a recent interaction with the media. To recall, Darshan has already acted in Adivi Sesh's spy thriller, Goodachari in 2018. Mahesh Babu's fans are excited about the upcoming movie, and Darshan adds one more reason to their excitement.

Meanwhile, The latest poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata gives you a fresh romantic look of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh together. In a glitzy saree-like attire, Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful, as Mahesh Babu, leans on her. Mahesh Babu's trendy attire and his super cool looks stand as the highlight in the poster. Hinting at the cute love tale between the pair, the makers are to unveil the first single, which is tilted Kalaavathi, which is apparently Keerthy Suresh's name in the upcoming commercial drama.

As announced recently by the makers, the film's first single will be out on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. S.S. Thaman has rendered music for this melodious number. Parasuram Petla as the director, the movie is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as a summer release on May 12.

(With IANS Inputs)