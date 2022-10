Mahesh Babu is known for his acting chops and dapper looks. He can make any woman fall for him and make them go weak on their knees. If you do not believe us then his latest photo is the proof of the same. We are not cracking any jokes by saying that the actor is looking young. A few hours ago celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted a handsome photo of the actor flaunting his new hairstyle and beard look. Also Read - From Saif Ali Khan to Mahesh Babu: 9 actors who took U-Turn after making controversial statements

Aalim called the actor 'hot superstar' in his caption. We wonder if the haircut has been done as a new look test for his next movie SSMB28? The actor in the photo is looking very young, however, he is 46 years old. He is known as the Greek God of Tollywood and is also called the Prince of Tollywood. Talking about the superstar he lost his mom Indira Devi lately. The family had recently posted photos of the last rites ceremony as they paid tribute to the departed soul. Also Read - Prabhas' Baahubali 2, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and more highest grossing Telugu movies of all time with box office collections

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's new haircut here. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Adipurush teaser, Ponniyin Selvan box office storm, Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 delayed and more

It looks like the actor is coping up with the loss and is going back to work. The director of SSMB28 will be meeting Mahesh Babu to remove the new schedule for the shooting of the movie. The shooting of the film has been stopped since last month. Talking about the movie Mahesh Babu will be seen on the screen post-Khaleja and , opposite . He will be working with Trivikram after 12 years. Pooja will also be playing a pivotal role in the film., She and Mahesh Babu had shared screenspace in Maharshi which had released in 2019. Trivikram also directed her in 2018 for her movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.