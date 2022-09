The woes for Telugu cinema don't seem to be ending soon. Besides having a pretty ordinary year at the box office, with few films working the way RRR and Bangarraju did, the Telugu film industry also faced a prolonged strike after the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce came down heavily on top stars' fees inflating film budgets despite recovery being less than ideal, and the small window between theatrical and OTT releases keeping viewers away from theatres. Just when you thought things are returning to normal, it looks like major Telugu movie shoots of Mahesh Babu's SSMB28, Prabhas' Salaar, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and more films may again get stalled, this time due to a discord between the Chamber Council and Federation of Workers. Also Read - Confirmed! South cinema will face complete shutdown from March 1st

Federation of Workers in Telugu cinema set to go on strike

Telugu film shoots have just begun resuming after work was shot down for a month across the board. And now, a report in Mirchi 9 suggests that another shutdown may be on the way as it has come to light that the Federation of Workers are far from happy with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce over an alleged disparity in wages, for which they've apparently also issued a formal notice to the latter institute.

What's the issue between the workers and Telugu Film Chamber?

Basically, the dispute is focused on the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce proposing uniform wages for all film shoots regardless of a film's budget, which wasn't the case earlier, whereas the workers' federation wishes to be paid different for film whose budgets are either under or over ₹6 crore. Word is that if the matter isn't resolved soon, all crew members are slated to go indefinitely on strike for 15th September onward. Bigwig producers like Dil Raju and Allu Aravind are said to have called an emergency meeting between the workers and film chamber to nip the issue in the bud.