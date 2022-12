Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most powerful couples in the Tollywood industry. The couple got married in 2005 and after 17 years of her marriage with the superstar, Namrata spoke about if she regrets quitting her acting career after her getting married to him. In her recent chat, Namrata revealed that she never took her work seriously and didn't want fame and a name in life. Also Read - Namrata Shirodkar admits to having arguments with Mahesh Babu over their parenting approach

Namrata Shirodkar talks about how her life changed after meeting Mahesh Babu

Talking about if she regrets giving up her acting career she said that I was a bit lazy in many ways and never planned her life and everything just happened organically. Namrata further added that though she was lazy about doing middling she took her acting and the craft very seriously but things changed after she and Mahesh decided to get married.

" I met Mahesh and we got married so if I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now...so I'm not complaining but my happiest moment was when I and Mahesh decided that we should get married and my whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is great. The whole phase of motherhood is a great experience so I don't think I would exchange or change that for anything. It is not worth it."

Namrata was one of the biggest names during her time in Bollywood as well. She did a few Bollywood films and gained a lot of names and fame with them. Today she looks after her family and also handles the business and all the investments of her husband Mahesh Babu. The superstar has many times admitted that he is very grateful towards Namrata who sacrificed her career and handled their home so beautifully. Today a powerful couple of Tollywood has set an example of the perfect family for the fans.