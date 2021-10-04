Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar REVEALS it was love at first sight for her; says, 'You don’t find men like that'

and are one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. The duo often gives us relationship, couple, family and vacation goals with their amazing pics on social media. While we all know that they met for the first time on the sets of Vamsi in 2000, for the first time ever the duo spoke about their love story, which is indeed a treat for their fans and admirers. Also Read - CLASH OF THE TITANS! Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to lock horns in a 4-way clash at the box office?

"I met her, we fell in love on the sets and started seeing each other. We dated for five years before we got married, but we pretty much knew that this was serious after two years," said the Maharshi star. On the other hand, when Namrata asked that whether it was a love at first sight for her, she replied, "Yes. He was so endearing when I met him. Vulnerable, innocent and polite. You don't find men like that (anymore). I was ready to marry him after two years of dating him. But we had a baggage of films to complete before we could tie the knot."

The couple tied the knot in 2005 and have two kids, Gautham and Sitara. On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram. The film also stars in a lead role and will hit the screens in January 2022 during the festive weekend of Makar Sankranthi. The film will lock horns with 's Bheemla Nayak and and 's Radhe Shyam at the ticket windows. Post this film, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with and SS Rajamouli for his next biggies. So, what are your thoughts on his upcoming projects? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.