Major new release date: Adivi Sesh avoids clash with F3, will now lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj

Actor Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film Major is presently in the post-production phase. Sesh is closely overseeing the work since it’s his most ambitious project. From the time, he planned to make a film on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sesh has been very attentive to every aspect of the making of Major. Besides doing the lead role, Sesh has also penned the story and screenplay of the movie. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major has now got a new release date. The movie will grace the cinemas worldwide on June 3rd. The film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Earlier, the film was going to release on May 27, however, the makers don't seem to be in the mood to clash with Venkatesh and 's F3. However, the film will be clashing with 's Prithviraj which will release on June 3.