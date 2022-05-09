Major trailer update: Adivi Sesh brings Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran TOGETHER for THIS reason!

This collaboration is special and we will tell you how! Superstars , , and are all set to come together for the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh's ‘Major' that will release in three languages and is based on the honour of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be launching the teaser of 'Major' in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam and the fans cannot wait to watch this magical glimpse. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda's birthday creates fan frenzy; social media floods with wishes for the self-made Liger star [READ TWEETS]

After much anticipation, the makers of 'Major' are all set to unveil the trailer of the film today, tracing the inspirational journey of the army officer and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Giving testimony to the massive scale the film is being mounted upon, the superstars from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood will come together to launch the trailer. Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran would unveil the trailer on their social media handles in Hindi and Malayalam respectively, while Mahesh Babu would launch the trailer at the grand trailer release event in Hyderabad.

The trailer promises to offer insight into the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, offering the audience a deeper insight into his inspirational journey's untold chapters. Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh brings to screen the heroics of the martyr, commemorating the iconic milestones of the army officer's personal as well as professional life.

Celebrating the spirit with which Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived, 'Major' unfolds the story behind the unfortunate terror attacks and pays homage to his eventful life. Owing to the far-spread eminence of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will be releasing in Hindi Telugu and Malayalam.

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and features Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, , and in pivotal roles and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.