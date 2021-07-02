MAJOR UPDATE on the shooting schedule of Natural Star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy – plot and cast deets inside

Natural Star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is one of the most anticipated Telugu films in recent times. The first look poster of Nani as well as Sai Pallavi received a good response form the audience. Director Rahul Sankrityan is making the film on a prestigious scale to offer a whole new experience to the Telugu audience as the storyline is touted to be very unique. Art director Avinash Kolla has renovated a massive set, depicting Kolkata in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad that was damaged due to heavy rains, but has now been reconstructed. Also Read - Uppena: Chiranjeevi, Sharwanand, Sai Dharam Tej shower love on debutantes Panja Vaishnav Tej and Kirthi Shetty — read tweets

Currently, the makers are canning important scenes of the film in the set. Nani is taking part in the ongoing last shooting schedule. In the poster released by the makers, Nani is seen in khaki outfit, wherein there are lots of people with tridents in their hands. Nani will be seen in a never-seen-before role in the film produced lavishly by Venkat Boyanapalli. Three beautiful heroines, , Krithi Shetty and , are playing female leads and several top-notch technicians have been roped in for the film.

Rahul Ravindran, and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film. The Production no, 1 of Niharika Entertainment has original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor. Recently, it was also reported that Nani had reduced his fee for the film on account to help the producer's after their set was damaged. A magnanimous gesture indeed.