Malaika Arora bumps into Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in Mumbai; congratulates them on their wedding

It's been over a month since Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year after 7 years of relationship. The newly married couple recently returned after enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand and had flown to Mumbai. During their visit, Malaika Arora bumped into Nayanthara and Vignesh and congratulated them on their wedding. Also Read - Malaika Arora trolled for latest appearance in saree; netizens say, ’Too much powder aunty’

Sharing a glimpse of their meeting, Malaika posted a picture wherein she was seen posing with Nayanthara and Vignesh in a tall building. Malaika was seen wearing a camouflage dress while Nayanthara wore a tank top and baggy pants. Vignesh, on the other hand, wore a casual shirt and jeans. "Congratulations Nayanthara and Vignesh.. was so lovely to meet you both," Malaika wrote on her Instagram story. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and more B-Town celeb's candid pics that'll make you go ROFL!

To mark the one month anniversary of their wedding, Vignesh posted pictures of actors , and director at their weddding on social media. "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir! Blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with so much of positivity and good will.Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding," he wrote.

He added, "What more can anyone ask for ! King Khan Shah Rukh Khan! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time with him ! Bliss ! Blessed! One month anniversary."

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and director Mani Ratnam were some of the high profile guests who attended the wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram last month.