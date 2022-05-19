The stunning Malavika Mohanan is known for her gorgeous looks. The young actress did a #AskMalavika session on Twitter. She was showered with compliments and her fans asked her a number of questions. One fan asked her how did she respond to the criticism that she has zero acting talent, and people only come to her social media to check out her hot clicks. The person had the audacity to say that even the actress knew that she was not a great performer. The actress replied back sharply saying that it was obvious that he was checking out her pics even if he believed that she was not a good actress. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meets Eva Longoria with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan; we love the bonding between Aaradhya and the Desperate Housewives actress

The man had tweeted, "We all & you know that you aren't that good & terrible at acting People who call themselves as your fans are just fetish for your photoshoot & hot photos in social media IMO Wt u think about this @MalavikaM_ #AskMalavika. This is what she replied...

Does that mean even you are a fan of my photoshoots given that you’re following me on Twitter? — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 18, 2022

A fan told her that he felt that she would make a good pair with KGF hunk Yash. She said that she agreed with him and would love to work with him in the future if the chance arises.

#AskMalavika

I think you and @TheNameIsYash is good pair so plz do one movie with our BOSS. — Gowrish .G (@GowrishG4) May 18, 2022

I agree with you 100% — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 18, 2022

The young lady revealed that she is not marrying any time soon. Malavika Mohanan said if she did not become an actress, she would become a cinematographer like her father, KU Mohanan. She shared a lovely pic of her dad and her. Well, trolls should know that there are people like Malavika Mohanan who know how to slay in style!