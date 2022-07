Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the country. Thanks to the humongous success of Baahubali and Baahubali 2, he has become everyone's favourite. He is a bankable star and everyone wants to associate with him. Actress Malavika Mohanan too is looking forward to working with and sharing the screen space with the mighty Prabhas. But it seems that the project they are supposed to work on together is in limbo. The project in discussion is Raja Deluxe. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and Jimin's dads played key role in K-Pop kings becoming Busan World Expo 2030 brand ambassadors

yet to take a decision on Raja Deluxe?

As reported by greatandhra.com, Prabhas' film Raja Deluxe is supposed to be directed by filmmaker Maruthi. However, their collaboration together, Pakka Commercial, failed at the box office and fans were not happy with it at all. Thus, fans urged Prabhas to not work with director Maruthi. But the report says that Prabhas is yet to take a decision on this. He does not go back on his words but he has not taken a final call on it. With all the rumours of film getting shelved, Malavika Mohanan is getting tensed, says the report. Working in a project with Prabhas is a big deal and hence the actress is waiting to get some clarity. However, there is no clarification or confirmation on any of this as yet. Also Read - Times Sushmita Sen got severely trolled for her choices; From having 'vodka' bottles in her car, dating Lalit Modi to split with Rohman Shawl

Prabhas' upcoming projects

There are quite a few movies in Prabhas' kitty. The star seems to be running on a tight schedule. He has magnum-opus Adipurush that he is working on. The film stars , and Saif Ali Khan along with him. He also has Salaar. Another big project in the pipeline is Project K. He shares screen space with in this one. is also a part of this film. Just recently, a video of Prabhas exiting the shooting location of Project K in his fancy Lamborgini had gone viral. Check the video below: Also Read - From being biased towards Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan to the alleged drugs party, 5 times Karan Johar had to clarify his controversial stance

Advertisement

PAN India Star #Prabhas with his Lamborghini on the sets of #ProjectK last night. pic.twitter.com/gaZLopp9Ky — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 20, 2022

How cool is that? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more.