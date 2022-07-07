Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi arrested, booked under POCSO Act for flashing at schoolgirls; denied bail

In a shocking turn of events, Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in Thrissur on Thursday for flashing at schoolgirls. He has been booked under the POCSO Act on charge of indecent exposure. After his arrest, he was produced before the court wherein he was denied bail and remanded Sreejith to police custody for 14 days.

On July 4, two children aged 14 and 9 complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaved indecently at a park in Thrissur. Soon the Thrissur West police got into the act and screened the CCTV visuals and managed to zero-in on the car. After reaching the accused's house, they realised that it belonged actor Sreejith. He was taken into custody.

"He followed the children to the flat compound. He hid behind a pillar and flashed his private parts at the children. They were shocked. He followed them again the next day but after seeing us parents he fled from there. We noted the vehicle number and handed it over to police,” one of the children’s fathers told the media.

According to News Minute, Sreejith's lawyer claimed that the actor has been undergoing treatment for an exhibitionist disorder. The counsel also argued that the police did not issue a notice before arresting him. However, the prosecution reminded the court that it was not Sreejith's first offence of child sexual abuse and maintained that it would send a bad message if he was allowed bail.

Sreejith, son of popular actor T.G.Ravi was arrested for a similar offence in 2016, but he managed to wriggle out after the police allegedly registered the case under flimsy grounds. Forty-six-year-old Sreejith is a mechanical engineer by profession and also holds a degree in management. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has acted in over 70 films.