Vijay Babu finds himself in the eye of a sordid scandal that could permanently ruin him after a female actress (identity withheld) has alleged that the Malayalam actor-producer repeatedly intoxicated and raped her for about a month from 13th March 2022 to 14th April 2022. Vijay Babu has flat out denied the allegations and even proceeded to break the law by naming the victim in a Facebook live session, where he promised to usher in a new chapter in the #MeToo movement.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m the victim in this. The so-called law of this country protects her and she is at ease while I’m the one who is suffering. I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won’t be a small case. I won’t let her get away that get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won’t because I don’t want to cause damage to her family. I'm answerable only to my wife, mother, sister and friends. I knew her (his accuser), we first met in 2018, but I haven't chatted with her between 2018 and 2021. She came for an audition and got her role. ALl these talks of casting couch and all...it's I who's suffering. From December to March, I have all her messages, 400 screenshots of them – whatever allegations she may have, rape or consensual, I have all on record,” Vijay Babu claims in his FB Live as per OnManorama website.

Coming to the victim, a Facebook page named Women Against Sexual Harassment has shared her statement that reads: “I am an actress in the Malayalam film industry for the past few years. Actor and Producer VIJAY BABU who runs the company FRIDAY FILM HOUSE has physically assaulted me including sexual exploitation from the dates 13/03/22 - 14/ 04/2022. I have known him for few years in the industry and had worked together with him for a movie. Through this time he gained my trust by being friendly and advising me as I was a newcomer in the film industry with no proper guidance . He behaved like my saviour for my personal and professional problems but under the guise has sexually exploited me. His modus operandi was pulling me into the trap with the role of a saviour cum friend cum lover, thereafter intoxicating me and sexually abusing me.”

“Whenever I was conscious, I denied consent for engaging in sex. But for him it was never an issue and disregarding my protest he has raped me several times during the past 1 ½ months. He intoxicated me with alcohol and always used to force me to take happy pills but I denied. When I was incapable of saying yes or no consciously , he used my body as a tool for his pleasure. He has forced himself on me and even forced me into oral sex in a car against my will. I was in a state of shock , incapable to talk or respond. Each time I tried to run away from this trauma, he would come after me with false promises of marriage. There are also several witnesses to the trauma he has put me through. Every time we met , he used to offer me characters in his upcoming films. But that wasn’t my intention,” her statement continued.

She ended her statement, by adding, “I was under his control and was scared to speak up because of the clout , influence and power he wielded in the film industry. It was a trap to use me .He was even controlling over my career and films. One day for denying sex he stamped forcefully on my stomach when I was on my periods . He spit sputum on my face and forced himself on me against my will. I was too traumatised to realise what was happening at that time but today I realise I was subjected to rape. He even forced sex when I was on periods was never concerned about my physical health. He was like a monster to me.”

Apparently, Vijay Babu is presently absconding after his Facebook live session.