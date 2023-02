Malayalam director Joseph Manu passed away on February 25th at the young age of 31. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for hepatitis. He was hospitalized at Aluva Hospital in Ernakulam district of Kerala where he took his last breath. The director was all set for the release of his debut film Nancy Rani. Unfortunately, he left the world before his first film could release. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut claims she was forced to visit heroes in their rooms; was declared MAD by 'Bollywood mafia' after she strongly refused

As per doctors, he was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia and died of hepatitis. On February 26, his funeral took place in Ernakulam at 3 pm. At the Major Archiepiscopal Marth Mariam Archdeacon Church, Kuravilangad, the director was laid to rest. Days before the release of the debut film Nancy Rani director Joseph passed away. This came as a shockwave to the Malayalam film industry.

Manu James made his film debut in 2004 as a child actor in I Am Curious directed by Sabu James. Over the years he worked as an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries. Having worked as an assistant director in several films he became a director for Nancy Rani which stars Ahaana Krishna and Arjun Ashokan. Nancy Rani is the story of a girl who aspires to become a movie star and when she gets the much-awaited opportunity a big tragedy comes along.

Ahaana who is a part of Joseph’s first film was left heartbroken learning the sudden demise. She paid a heartfelt condolence through social media, sharing an Instagram story, she wrote, "Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn't have happened to you!” Aju Varghese who also worked in Nancy Rani condoled his demise and wrote, "Gone too soon brother." Nancy Rani is set to release in matter of few days. The team is in deep shock as their director left them soon before their film could hit the theaters.