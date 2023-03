Current Theega star Manchu Manoj is now married to Mounika Reddy. Fans were desperately waiting for their wedding pictures to be out and now their wait is over. The first pictures of Mr and Mrs from their wedding ceremony are out and they are simply gorgeous. The bride and the groom embraced traditions and looked ravishing in their traditional avatars. Mounika Reddy looked beautiful and how in a golden green saree and heavy jewelry. Groom Manchu Manoj kept it simple yet elegant in a golden veshti and kurta. Going by the pictures, it appeared to be a grand affair. The happiness on their faces is infectious. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Yash, Prabhas and more South Indian superstars and their unseen pictures with family

Wishes are pouring in from all corners for and Mounika Reddy. Their fans are more than happy to see their happy pictures from the wedding. Earlier Manchu Manoj shared a picture of his lady love from the pre-wedding ceremony. It was a small and intimate wedding with only friends and family in attendance. Reportedly, the wedding was held at 's house in Film Nagar. We wish them a happy married life.

Take a look at their wedding pictures below:

A Picture loaded with Full of Love & Only LOVE? ❤️ Congratulations to the lovely couple, Rocking Star @HeroManoj1 & @BhumaMounika on their new journey ?#MWedsM #ManojWedsMounika pic.twitter.com/gGWR6whREM — ManojManchu Trends (@RSMMTrends) March 3, 2023

This is Manchu Manoj's second wedding. He was earlier married to Pranathi Reddy. They reportedly parted ways in 2019 as the actor announced his divorce. He has been a part of film like Mr. Nookayya, Okkadu Migiladu, and others. The actor has been away from movies for the past few years.