'Manju Warrier's life is in danger,' Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar's SOS post hints at her 'abduction'

Noted Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar has been sending out SOS posts alarming people that actress Majnu Warrier's life is in danger. He has been raising the concern on social media platforms for the past couple of days as he suspects that the actress has been abducted. In his post, he mentioned that he reached out to Manju's managers and Women In Cinema Collective organisation. However, he claimed that he hasn't received any kind of response from them.

"Very Serious: Actress's life is in danger. It has been four days since I posted on social media that the life of famous Malayalam actress is in danger and she is in the custody of some people with vested interests. I posted the names of her managers Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair and the reasons why I believe she is in detention. But so far neither Manju Warrier nor anyone else concerned has responded. Manju Warrier's silence reinforces my suspicion. Yesterday I sent an email to @wcc_cinema wcc, organisation working for gender equality in Malayalam cinema. They, too, remain silent on the matter. When I say this on social media today, many people try to see this very serious issue as a joke. It is frightening that the mainstream media in Kerala is trying to pretend that it has not seen this issue. Since the issue I have raised is about the life and liberty of a nationally acclaimed film actress, I would like the national media to take this issue seriously. #manjuwarrier #wcc #malayalamcinema #crimealert," Sanal Kumar posted on Instagram.

On the other hand, Manju is active on Instagram and has been sharing multiple posts for the past couple of days. This appears in contrast to Sanal's claim.

However, an official confirmation about Manju's activities and whereabouts is yet to be reported.