Manoj Bajpayee slams Rs 1000 crore films after success of RRR and KGF 2 – ‘Koi baat hi nahi kar raha hai ki film kaisi hai?’

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee said that no one really concerned about how a film and everyone is talking about just numbers. RRR and KGF 2 recently crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark.