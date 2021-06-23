Marakkar: Superstar Mohanlal's magnum opus eyes a worldwide release on Onam 2021

Superstar is all set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming mega project in Malayalam Marakkar, the Lion of Arabian Sea, directed by his close friend and ace director . The release of Marakkar has been delayed for more than a year after the Covid pandemic broke out in February last year. But Mohanlal is now hopeful that the film will get a worldwide release during the Onam festival. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Friends Reunion to stream on ZEE5, Mohanlal UPSET with OTT offer for Marakkar and more

The magnum opus tells the tale of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organizing the first naval defence off the Indian coast. Mohanlal, known for his flexibility and adaptability to any character, plays the key role of Marakkar. It also stars thespian actor Madhu, , besides actors from south India and Bollywood and four British actors also one Chinese actor. Also Read - Malayalam megastar Mohanlal's ViswaSanthi Foundation donates beds with oxygen, ventilator support to 13 hospitals in Kerala amid COVID-19 crisis

On Friday, Mohanlal had taken to Facebook to announce the release date of his upcoming film. "For this to happen, we need the prayers and the moral support of all and with that we are going forward for it to happen," wrote the 61-year-old actor who plays the main role. Also Read - Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar will release in China too, reveals director Priyadarshan

Marakkar, the Lion of Arabian Sea' was selected as the best feature film for 2019, besides the veteran director's young son, Siddarath Priyadarshan fresh from his studies on special effects from the US also won his first national award for the best special effects. Another winner in the same film was Sujith Sudhakar who won the national award for the best costume designer.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor said that they were planning for a release across Kerala and pan India and not to mention, outside the country also. "We have done everything for the release and if not for the pandemic, we would have released it much before," said Perumbavoor.

