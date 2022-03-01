South stars are as big and popular as Bollywood stars. Maybe even bigger! Everyday we have some South celebrity making it to the headlines. Today, stars like , Rashmika Mandanna, and others turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. The biggest news from the South Film industry remains to be the postponement of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna opened up on wedding rumours with . Scroll on to get more interesting updates. Also Read - Bheemla Nayak box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan's movie joins Prabhas' Baahubali-Saaho, Allu Arjun's Pushpa as it sets this record

Adipurush gets new release date

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and starrer Adipurush has now been pushed to next year. The makers revealed that the film will release on January 12, 2023, during the auspicious occassion of Makar Sankranti. Earlier, it was going to release in the month of August this year. Also Read - Bhola Shankar: Chiranjeevi's rugged look from the film unveiled; fans pour love on twitter

Rashmika Mandanna's marriage plans

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna and Liger star Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be a couple. Recently, reports had it that they are planning to get married this year. But Rashmika rubbished all these rumours. In an interview with Mirchi9, Rashmika said, "It is just a time pass rumour. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be."

Bheemla Nayak starring crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Pawan Kalyan and 's movie Bheemla Nayak that opened to rave reviews has now crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide at the box office. It is among the top 5 in fastest 100 crore grossers.

Chiranjeevi unveils Bhola Shankar first look

On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, Chiranjeevi took to his social media accounts to unveil the first look motion poster of his upcoming film Bhola Shankar. His rugged avatar has left masses mighty impressed. Take a look:

Ajith's Valimai in legal trouble

As per the latest updates, Lawyer Association has filed a case against Valimai's director H Vinoth and producer . The association has alleged that the lawyers in film have been misrepresented. Otherwise, Valimai is a hit at the box office.