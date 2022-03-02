One of the biggest events of today remained to be the launch of and starrer Radhe Shyam. Fans of the starrer are totally stumped and excited to see the different avatar of their favoruite actor. Meanwhile, rumours had it that Valimai star is going to enter politics soon. But now the actor has cleared the air. Amidst the Ukraine-Russia war, 's latest post has caught everyone's attention. Scroll on to get latest updates about your favourite celebrities from South. Also Read - Radhe Shyam star Prabhas reveals why he's been unlucky in love in real life

Radhe Shyam trailer leaves everyone impressed

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is going to hit the theatres soon and today the stars unvieled its trailer. As expected, it has receieved a thunderous response from the fans of Baahubali star.



Ajith Kumar clears air over his entry in politics

Ajith Kumar who is currently basking on the success of his film Valimai recently set the record straight and stated that he is not entering politics. Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra shared on social media, "Mr Ajith kumar has got no intentions of venturing into politics and hence humbly requests the respected members of the media to refrain from encouraging such misleading informations". Also Read - Radhe Shyam Release Trailer: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s epic love story looks INTENSE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post gain attention amidst Ukraine-Russia war

Currently, all the eyes are on Ukraine-Russia war. Amidst this, a post made by Oo Antava star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gained a lot of attention. It promote piece as it shows a girl wearing a t-shirt with quote 'Birth Place: Earth, Race: Human, Politics: Freedom, Religion: Love' written on it. Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 6: Ajith's movie marching towards the 200 crore; here is look at worldwide figures

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his Twitter handle to reveal that the shooting of his upcoming film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil has come to an end. And that too in 110 days. In a video shared, we see Fahadh shooting fires and the team behind calls it a wrap.