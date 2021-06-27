Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's next movie with debutant Director Sarath Mandava to go on floors from THIS date – genre and plot deets inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, who has who introduced many talented Director to the Telugu film industry, and is riding high with the success of Krack, will be teaming up with another debutant Director, Sarath Mandava, who has previously worked as a writer for films of several top stars of south India. Though he hails from the land of Tollywood, Sarath Mandava has previously worked as a writer for films starring Thala Ajith, , Mohanlal and others, thus concentrating his efforts in other South languages. He'll now be returning to his roots for his directorial debut, and couldn't have asked for a better hero on a hotter streak. Also Read - Rajinikanth, Dhanush and other stars who OWN multi-crore luxurious homes in Chennai – view pics

Billed to be a unique thriller with story inspired from true incidents, will be seen playing a never-seen-before role in the movie, where he will be seen romancing Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame. Sudhakar Cherukuri will produce the yet to be titled flick under SLV Cinemas LLP. Sam CS will score music, while Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera.

The project marks the fourth production of SLV Cinemas LLP and will start rolling from 1st July in Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad with Ravi Teja and other prominent cast members set to be a part of the first schedule, which will see a few key scenes being canned. Besides Ravi Teja and Divyansha Koushik, the movie also stars , Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh and Rahul Ramakrishna. Word is that although Ravi Teja had committed to do films with other directors, he advanced Sarath Mandava's movie since he was bowled over by the script.