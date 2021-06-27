Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's next movie with debutant Director Sarath Mandava to go on floors from THIS date – genre and plot deets inside

Ravit Teja will be seen romancing Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame in the yet to be titled movie, which also stars Nassar, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh and Rahul Ramakrishna. It'll start rolling from in Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad with Ravi Teja and other prominent cast members set to be a part of the first schedule.