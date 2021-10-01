Master and Pisasu 2 actress Andrea Jeremiah flaunts her new abdomen tattoo in style; fans compare her to Wonder Woman Gal Gadot – view pic

The gorgeous actress of Kollywood, , who is known for her performances in films like Master, Taramani, Aval, Viswaroopam 2, Vada Chennai and others, often gives a treat to fans by posting some of her amazing pics on Instagram. The versatile star recently shared her latest pic, where she is flaunting abdomen tattoo of a butter in style making fans go breathless. While the pic has gone viral in no time, many of them are comparing the star to Hollywood beauty as one user wrote, "Gal Gadot nu nenachitten," while another one commented, "A second i thought it was gal_gadot." Also Read - Say what! Vijay Sethupathi to ROMANCE these three actresses in Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil starrer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah)

The actress is currently busy with 's horror-thriller, Pisasu 2. Yesterday, we saw few stills from the film surfacing online leaving fans excited for the movie. As per the reports the actress has agreed to shoot a nude scene for the film as it is pivotal for the plot. Apparently, Andrea has also hiked his remuneration for this venture. Also Read - 5 MMS scandals from Tollywood that SHOCKED the country – view pics

Talking about the film, the actress earlier said, "When director Mysskin first narrated the story of the horror drama to me, I immediately drew parallels between the character and my own family lineage. I dug out these old pics and sent them to him. He called me immediately to say that this photograph was so hauntingly beautiful and he wanted to recreate it for the first look of my character in his film Pisasu 2. And so that’s what we did." The film marks the second collaboration between Mysskin and Andrea Jeremiah after Thupparivaalan. Also Read - 5 throwback pics of Master actress Andrea Jeremiah that prove she loves to flaunt her bikini bod