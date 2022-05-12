Trending South News Today: Sarkaru Vaari Paata LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Movierulz; Suniel Shetty reacts to Mahesh Babu's jibe against Bollywood and more

South stars are all over the healines. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, KGF 2 star Yash and many others turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Scroll on to get all the latest updates.