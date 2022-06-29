Popular South actress Meena, who's began as a child artiste before graduating to leading lady roles in the 90s and early 2000s, has just experienced a great personal loss. Meena's husband, Vidyasaagar, a businessman based in Bengaluru, whom she married in 2009, breathed his last on Monday, 27th June, after being admitted to a hospital in Chennai. According to Indian Express, Vidyasagar was suffering from a severe lung infection, which he eventually succumbed to. After marrying Vidyasagar, Meena was seen comparatively less in movies, but would still make the intermittent appearance in big-budget flicks like Drishyam and Annaatthe opposite leading heroes. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away, Suriya makes it to the Oscar Academy, Mahesh Babu meets Bill Gates and more

Khushbu Sundar extends support to Meena and her family

Offering her deepest condolences to Meena and Vidyasagar's entire family, Khushbu Sundar tweeted: "Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family #RIP. " Take a loo at her tweet here...

Waking up to a terrible news.Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family. #RIP ?? — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 29, 2022

Khushbu Sundar reveals actual cause of death of Meena's husband

Contrasting reports have appeared in the media about the cause of death of Meena's husband. Putting all rumours to rest, Khushbu Sundar clarified the actual reason in another tweet that read: "I very humbly request the media to be little responsible. Meena's husband had Covid 3 months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Pls do not send out a wrong message & create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to Covid. Yes we need to be cautious, but pls. " Check out their tweets below:

I very humbly request the media to be little responsible. Meena's husband had covid 3 months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Pls do not send out a wrong message & create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to covid. Yes we need to cautious, but pls. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 29, 2022

BollywoodLife offers its heartfelt condolences to Meena and her whole family.