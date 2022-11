Internet has a habit of digging up lookalikes of their favourite celebrities. In 2020, a Twitter user had tweeted a picture of 's doppelganger named Rehmat Gashkori, who is a retired government employee from Pakistan. His pictures have again became a topic of discussion on the internet and his pictures have now gone viral.

In the picture, Rehmat is seen wearing a white pathani. He is seen sporting a hairdo and beard similar to Rajinikanth along with a golden watch. He could be seen flaunting an infectious smile on his face. His looks have left netizens baffled over his striking resemblance with the Thalaivar. Many people even felt that his body language was also quite similar to Rajinikanth.

During an interaction with Arab News, Rehmat said that he didn't too much about his resemblance with Rajinikanth while her served at the deputy commissioner's office in Sibi. After his retirement, he started using social media and many people found his looks similar to Rajinikanth. "I accepted it since I realised that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being," he added.

I’m blessed with Positive people Rehmat Gishkori Sahb is like my elder brother ?

What an amazing personality ? pic.twitter.com/VWltwiOSjD — Imran Khan Hara (@ImranKhanHara) September 30, 2020

After looking at the positive comments, Rehmat started mimicking Rajinikanth and adapted his mannerisms including the way the superstar lights the cigarette. He recalled an incident when he was in Karachi for his medical checkup and got mobbed by people for clicking selfies with him. Many people asked him whether he was Rajinikanth, to which he had replied, "Yes, but I am from Pakistan.''

"Now I want to meet Rajinikanth and take a photo with him in order to show people that one is the Indian Rajinikanth and one is the Pakistani Rajinikanth," Rehmat said while expressing his desire to meet the real Rajinikanth.